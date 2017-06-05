Theresa May defends Sadiq Khan after stinging criticism from President Trump

Theresa May has suggested Donald Trump was wrong to criticise Sadiq Khan and said the London Mayor was doing "an excellent job". Following the weekend terror attack, the US president slammed Sadiq Khan for saying there was "no reason to be alarmed" when seeking to reassure Londoners.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"

However his tweet was based on a clear misinterpretation of some of the mayor's comments in the aftermath of the attack. In an interview with the BBC, Mr Khan made it clear he was advising people not to be concerned by the presence of additional armed police officers on the streets in the days to come - and not about the attack itself. This appeared to irk the US president, who later said his "excuse" was "pathetic", and that "MSM [mainstream media] is working hard to sell it."

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!

The Prime Minster was asked about Donald Trump's tweet on Monday. Credit: PA

Earlier the Prime Minister, taking questions after a central London election campaign speech, initially sidestepped questions on Mr Trump's reaction before praising the Labour mayor. She told reporters: "I think Sadiq is doing an excellent job. "We're working with the Mayor of London and City Hall to ensure, for example, that the transport network is able to get back up and running so that people can go about their business. "I've been very clear, I've been very happy to say when I think President Trump is wrong - to have taken America out of the climate change agreement, the Paris agreement. "The United Kingdom stays in it and we believe it's an important international agreement - so I'm not afraid to say when I think President Trump is getting things wrong."

Sadiq Khan gave a statement alongside the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Credit: PA