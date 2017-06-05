- ITV Report
Doctor who treated London terror attack injured tells of patients 'shock' at event that 'could happen to any of us'
One of the trauma doctors who treated patients injured in the London terror attack has spoken of seeing victims who, apart from their injuries, were "clearly shocked" after being caught up in a shocking incident that "could happen to any of us".
Speaking of the atmosphere as 12 of the attack's casualties arrived at the Royal London hospital Dr Malik Ramadhan, a divisional director for emergency care and trauma, said there was a clearly subdued atmosphere of this emergency being something other than the norm.
He said: "I think people were very conscious of the difference of this incident from the normal work that we do. I think people obviously felt tremendous empathy and sympathy with the victims.
"It was an incident that could happen to any of us, it couldn't be foreseen and clearly the patients were shocked in the non-medical sense."
Dr Ramadhan, who had been cycling home when he saw a large convoy of emergency vehicles heading into central London, said he immediately sensed something was wrong and rushed back to work to help - arriving to find a major incident had been declared.
In the wake of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market his hospital received 12 casualties, eight of which were critical and six of which required surgery.
According to the doctor one of the victims received had a gunshot wound, three were stabbings and the rest were blunt traumas from "presumably being hit by a vehicle".
Despite the seriousness of the injuries Dr Ramadhan said that he was hopeful of a successful outcome for all 12 patients.
He said: "Our expectation is all our patients in this hospital are going to well, obviously early days but all the operations were successful."