Doctor who treated London terror attack injured tells of patients 'shock' at event that 'could happen to any of us'

One of the trauma doctors who treated patients injured in the London terror attack has spoken of seeing victims who, apart from their injuries, were "clearly shocked" after being caught up in a shocking incident that "could happen to any of us".

Speaking of the atmosphere as 12 of the attack's casualties arrived at the Royal London hospital Dr Malik Ramadhan, a divisional director for emergency care and trauma, said there was a clearly subdued atmosphere of this emergency being something other than the norm.

He said: "I think people were very conscious of the difference of this incident from the normal work that we do. I think people obviously felt tremendous empathy and sympathy with the victims.

"It was an incident that could happen to any of us, it couldn't be foreseen and clearly the patients were shocked in the non-medical sense."