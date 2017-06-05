Wallace and Gromit star Peter Sallis dies at age 96

Peter Sallis Credit: PA

Actor Peter Sallis, who was best known as for roles in Last of the Summer Wine and animated cartoon Wallace and Gromit, has died at age 96. He died peacefully on Friday with his family by his side, his agents Jonathan Altaras Associates said in a statement. Mr Sallis became a household name in the UK as mild-mannered Norman Clegg in the comedy Last Of The Summer Wine, Britain's longest-running sitcom. But his role playing loveable inventor Wallace in Nick Park's animated films made his voice known around the world.

Mr Sallis was perhaps best known for his work on Wallace and Gromit. Credit: PA

The animated show's creator Nick Park said Mr Sallis could take credit with much of its success. "Just the way he pronounces Wensleydale cheese is enough. Once he's in place, everyone else fits around him," Mr Park said. Meanwhile Mr Sallis said he was delighted to be part of a show loved by millions. "To still be involved in a project like this at my age is heart-warming," he said.

The actor received an OBE for services for drama in 2007. Credit: PA

Mr Sallis was born in Middlesex, and initially had little interest in drama, signing up for a career in banking. It was the Second World War that changed the course of his life. He joined the RAF, but failed his aircrew medical and instead became a radio instructor in Lincolnshire. While there that he began taking part in amateur shows and quickly realised he had found his calling. He appeared opposite Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud and Orson Welles, but it was Last of the Summer Wine that marked his big break. His work in Wallace and Gromit brought him an even bigger audience - and a role in an Oscar-winning series.

Mr Sallis is presented wit a cake by Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park. Credit: PA