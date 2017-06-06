An election of missed opportunities

Who will get the keys to Downing Street? Credit: PA

One great dilemma of this election is whether the past is another country or the only guide we have to the future. When Jeremy Corbyn says he would do all required to keep us safe from terror - that he would sanction "whatever force is necessary" - does it matter that he has previously shared platforms with erstwhile terrorists, voted against counter-terror legislation and has given nuanced affirmations of shoot-to-kill tactics used by the police in confronting terrorists? When Theresa May insists only she can provide strong and stable leadership, should we worry that she as home secretary reduced police numbers by 13% and armed police by 20%? And that the police and security services - on her watch - seem to have made a serious mistake in not keeping a closer eye on one of the perpetrators of the London Bridge atrocities? Do we put faith in what they say they would do, or what they've done? Do we rage against them equally? Do we excuse either or both now that we have the tragic and mind-jarring evidence of the threat posed by Islamist extremism?

Does Britain want 'strong and stable' May? Credit: PA

Weighing their alleged previous sins of commission is hard. Doing so generates an enormous amount of noise in the media, traditional and social. But I am not sure many of us reach a satisfactory resolution. Judging their characters, their leadership qualities - as they seem to want us to do - does not get us all that far either. Her presumption that she would win the character test hands down has been undermined by her humiliating U-turn on her plan for forcing the elderly to pay more for social care - and by reluctance to engage in direct debate with Labour. His habit of signalling his personal distaste for policies in his party's manifesto - the commitment to renew our nuclear weapons capability being probably the most important - is certainly unusual in a party leader, and does not commend itself to all. So my view would be that this election will be settled on the basis of the two big issues that have been staring us in the face for most of the campaign - Brexit and immigration control, on the one hand, and the damage to public services from austerity, on the other.

Or do voters trust Corbyn to keep them safe with 'whatever force is necessary?' Credit: PA

May has given a clearer commitment to reduce immigration and to remove us definitively from the EU. For some that's good, for social cohesion, national self determination, our ability to construct our economy to suit our priorities. For others it's bad, in probably reducing economic growth, for a few years at least, and in reducing our influence in the world. Either way, it is her distinctive position. Corbyn and Labour are committing to a surge of public spending, to abolish student fees, on schools and childcare, on the police, inter alia - funded by significant rises in borrowing and taxation for businesses and the rich. For some that is a belated attempt to share the fruits of our prosperity more fairly and widely. For others it is a short term economic stimulus - and bribe, especially to students - that will ultimately see taxes and interest costs rise more widely and beyond what Labour implies and hopes. These represent very different visions for Britain.

There's just two days left before voters go to the polls. Credit: PA