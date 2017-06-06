- ITV Report
Boris Johnson admits armed police numbers were slashed
Boris Johnson has confirmed the numbers of armed police had been slashed as the debate over policing in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack continues.
The Foreign Secretary said it was "absolutely correct" to say that the numbers of constables and armed police had come down since 2010, after Culture Secretary Karen Bradley repeatedly refused to answer the question on Good Morning Britain on Monday.
But Mr Johnson claimed this was not the case for London insisting the number of police officers on the streets remained at around 32,000 when he was Mayor.
He added a report by Lord Harris on recommendations for police forces in the capital stated armed police were not the issue.
"The number of armed police is going up and I would point out that in London, the numbers have remained the same," Mr Johnson told GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.
He added: "It is clear we are investing in more counter-terrorism officers, 1,900 of them.
"To start blaming the security services, to start blaming the police when we've seen what these scumbags have done at London Bridge and elsewhere is simply not right."
Current London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned the Metropolitan Police could be forced to lose up to 13,000 constables under Tory spending plans.
Yesterday Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for Prime Minister Theresa May to resign over police cuts made while she was Home Secretary.
Mrs May defended her record when asked about cuts to police numbers.
She said counter terrorism policing budgets were protected and that since 2015 there has been extra funding to increase the numbers of armed police on the streets.
"We have also given increased powers to police to be able to deal with terrorists," she added.