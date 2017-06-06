Boris Johnson admits armed police numbers were slashed

Boris Johnson has confirmed the numbers of armed police had been slashed as the debate over policing in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack continues.

The Foreign Secretary said it was "absolutely correct" to say that the numbers of constables and armed police had come down since 2010, after Culture Secretary Karen Bradley repeatedly refused to answer the question on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

But Mr Johnson claimed this was not the case for London insisting the number of police officers on the streets remained at around 32,000 when he was Mayor.

He added a report by Lord Harris on recommendations for police forces in the capital stated armed police were not the issue.

"The number of armed police is going up and I would point out that in London, the numbers have remained the same," Mr Johnson told GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

He added: "It is clear we are investing in more counter-terrorism officers, 1,900 of them.

"To start blaming the security services, to start blaming the police when we've seen what these scumbags have done at London Bridge and elsewhere is simply not right."