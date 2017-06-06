Advertisement

Campaign Live: Tuesday 6th June

Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage direct from the campaign trail.

We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.

Events today include:

  • Former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg will be giving a speech in London
  • Lib Dem leader Tim Farron will be campaigning in Southport, before moving on to Cheadle and later Sheffield
  • Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will be making a campaign speech with the party's Deputy leader Peter Whittle

