- ITV Report
-
Campaign Live: Tuesday 6th June
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage direct from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg will be giving a speech in London
- Lib Dem leader Tim Farron will be campaigning in Southport, before moving on to Cheadle and later Sheffield
- Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will be making a campaign speech with the party's Deputy leader Peter Whittle
Follow ITV News on twitter for notifications on when campaign events are about to start.