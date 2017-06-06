Donald Trump sides with Saudi Arabia amid deepening Middle East crisis

US President Donald Trump has sided with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries amid a deepening diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

Mr Trump appeared to endorse the accusation that the oil-rich nation is funding terrorist groups - a charge strongly denied by the Persian Golf nation.

Last month the president hailed his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with dozens of Arab and Muslim leaders - including Qatar's Emir.

At the time he described their relationship as "extremely good".

However during a series of tweets on Tuesday he appeared to slam Qatar by saying his visit was "already paying off" as funding of "Radical Ideology" can no longer be tolerated.