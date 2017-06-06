George Clooney's wife Amal gives birth to twins, publicist reveals

George Clooney is father to twins after his wife Amal gave birth to a boy and a girl.

The couple's publicist said they had named their children Ella and Alexander Clooney - who were born in a London hospital on Tuesday morning.

Stan Rosenfield reported the family were all "healthy, happy and doing fine".

He joked that actor Clooney, 56, was "sedated" and "should recover in a few days".