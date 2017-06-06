- ITV Report
-
George Clooney's wife Amal gives birth to twins, publicist reveals
George Clooney is father to twins after his wife Amal gave birth to a boy and a girl.
The couple's publicist said they had named their children Ella and Alexander Clooney - who were born in a London hospital on Tuesday morning.
Stan Rosenfield reported the family were all "healthy, happy and doing fine".
He joked that actor Clooney, 56, was "sedated" and "should recover in a few days".
The news of human rights lawyer Mrs Clooney's pregnancy was revealed in February by a US chat show presenter.
Clooney had also said he was prepared for first-time parenthood.
He told US site Extra: "I know what I'm in for," and said of his wife: "She is amazing. I don't have anything to do."
Clooney married his spouse, 39, in 2014 in a ceremony on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.