Nation to pause at 11am for London Bridge attack victims

Saturday's attack in London was the third to hit the country in three months. Credit: PA

The nation will pause this morning in memory of the victims of the London Bridge terror attack. The minute's silence at 11am comes three days after the van-and-knife rampage in central London that left seven dead and 48 injured before the three attackers were shot dead. Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, and Londoner James McMullan, 32, were the first victims killed in Saturday night's attack to be named.

Christine Archibald died in her fiance's arms after being struck by the terrorists' speeding van. Credit: Family handout

French authorities have confirmed an unnamed French national also died, while two others remain missing. Thirty-six people remain in London hospitals, with 18 in a critical care. Thousands attended a minute's silence on Monday night at a vigil next to Tower Bridge, a short walk away from the scene of the weekend attack.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan led a large crowd in a minute's silence at a vigil next to Tower Bridge on Monday. Credit: PA

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, joined by Home Secretary Amber Rudd and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, was cheered by the crowd as he referred to his own faith to condemn the extremist attackers. "As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this: you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name," he said. "Your perverse ideology has nothing to do with the true values of Islam."

People of all faiths joined the crowd of thousands in paying their respects to the victims. Credit: PA