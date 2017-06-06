London Bridge attack: Missing man may have been thrown into River Thames by speeding van

A man missing since the London Bridge terror attack may have been thrown into the River Thames by the speeding van, police say.

Xavier Thomas, 45, was walking along the bridge with his girlfriend Christine Delcros at the time of the attack on Saturday night and has not been seen since.

Ms Delcros was seriously injured after being hit by the van, and witness accounts suggest Mr Thomas may have been thrown into the river by the van.

The pair were visiting London for the weekend when they became caught up in the attack which left seven people dead.

A total of 32 people remain in hospital being treated for their injuries, 15 of who are in critical conditions.

Anyone with information about Mr Thomas is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 0800 0961 233.