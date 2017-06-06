Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could decide General Election

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland could be instrumental in deciding the outcome of Thursday's General Election.

The First Minister told ITV News: "Scotland can be instrumental here in deciding whether Theresa May's majority increases or not - maybe even when she has a majority or not.

"Theresa May's had the worst election campaign we've seen in a long, long time.

"She's been weak and evasive, not answered basic questions, so it's no longer inevitable that she gets the bigger majority that I think she thought she was going to get when she called this election."