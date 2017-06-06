- ITV Report
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could decide General Election
- Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith
Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland could be instrumental in deciding the outcome of Thursday's General Election.
The First Minister told ITV News: "Scotland can be instrumental here in deciding whether Theresa May's majority increases or not - maybe even when she has a majority or not.
"Theresa May's had the worst election campaign we've seen in a long, long time.
"She's been weak and evasive, not answered basic questions, so it's no longer inevitable that she gets the bigger majority that I think she thought she was going to get when she called this election."
Ms Sturgeon also denied the SNP would be willing to form a coalition with the Labour Party and would prefer instead to form a "progressive alternative" to the Conservatives and push through her plans for independence.
She said: "I'm not in favour of a coalition. I don't think Jeremy Corbyn's in favour of a coalition.
"I've said it pretty frankly in this one - if the arithmetic allowed it I would want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory Government."
"I've always thought Scotland would become an independent country", she added.
"If one thing has become clear over the course of this campaign, is that Theresa May's not very good at sticking to positions.
"She has become queen of the u-turn.
"I'm not moving from what I said - I think we will have a choice over our own future."