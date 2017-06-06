Man attacks officer with hammer and is shot by police in Paris

Armed police stand guard outside Notre-Dame Cathedral. Credit: AP

Police in Paris have shot and wounded a man after he attacked an officer with a hammer outside Notre-Dame Cathedral. The attacker went for a police officer who was patrolling outside the cathedral, shouting "it's for Syria" as he carried out the attack. The officer who was attacked then shot the assailant.

The assailant can be seen on the ground. Credit: APTN

The incident happened at around 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST) with the attacker taken to hospital soon afterwards. Paris prosecutors have opened a counter-terrorism investigation into the attack. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said police found kitchen knives, a hammer and other weapons on the injured attacker who appeared to be acting alone. Footage from the scene showed people fleeing as police headed towards the cathedral.

In the aftermath of the attack, visitors to Notre-Dame were locked inside the world-famous cathedral while police responded and passers-by were evacuated and told to avoid the area.

Police union official Cedric Michel said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer who was patrolling on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame Cathedral. Police say the operation is now over and that those locked inside the cathedral will be allowed out after checks have taken place.