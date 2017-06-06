- ITV Report
Police believe Manchester attacker stored bomb parts in car
Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi may have stored items used to build his device in his car, police have said.
Officers investigating the Manchester attack have released images of Abedi's car and a bag they believe he used to transport the bomb-making materials in.
Greater Manchester Police said they had uncovered "significant evidence" inside the Nissan Micra, which the 22-year-old was seen making repeated trips to and from between May 18 and May 22 May 2017.
Police said Abedi had bought the white ‘old style’ Nissan Micra with an ‘R’ registration plate on April 13, 2017, but left the country two days later.
They are appealing for information about what happened to the car between April 13 and April 15 of this year, specifically who was in the car and where it was.
The car was seized from Devell House in the Rusholme area of Manchester on Friday.
Police are also keen to find out more about the red holdall with the distinctive "49ers" logo on it, and are appealing for people to come forward who may recognise the bag or saw anyone in the Rusholme area using it.
They continued that while Abedi appears to have carried out the attack - which left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured - alone, "it doesn't mean that he did not have support in planning this attack".
As well as appealing for information about the car and bag, police are continuing their appeal for information about Abedi and his friends and acquaintances.
Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said: “Our investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena is making progress and we have now released several more photos, as we continue to track the movements of Salman Abedi in the days before...
“The inquiry is making significant progress, we have made more arrests and have corroborated the accounts of some people we have released...
“Although it is positive that we are making significant progress, we still need you to help us build a picture of exactly what led to this atrocity.”
Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101.