Police believe Manchester attacker stored bomb parts in car

Police are appealing for information about Abedi's Nissan Micra and holdall. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi may have stored items used to build his device in his car, police have said. Officers investigating the Manchester attack have released images of Abedi's car and a bag they believe he used to transport the bomb-making materials in. Greater Manchester Police said they had uncovered "significant evidence" inside the Nissan Micra, which the 22-year-old was seen making repeated trips to and from between May 18 and May 22 May 2017.

Bomber Salman Abedi bought the Nissan Micra on April 13, 2017. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police said Abedi had bought the white ‘old style’ Nissan Micra with an ‘R’ registration plate on April 13, 2017, but left the country two days later. They are appealing for information about what happened to the car between April 13 and April 15 of this year, specifically who was in the car and where it was. The car was seized from Devell House in the Rusholme area of Manchester on Friday.

The 'old style' Nissan Micra has an 'R' registration plate. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police are also keen to find out more about the red holdall with the distinctive "49ers" logo on it, and are appealing for people to come forward who may recognise the bag or saw anyone in the Rusholme area using it. They continued that while Abedi appears to have carried out the attack - which left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured - alone, "it doesn't mean that he did not have support in planning this attack".

Abedi was seen making repeated trips to and from the car with this red and black holdall. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

As well as appealing for information about the car and bag, police are continuing their appeal for information about Abedi and his friends and acquaintances.

The holdall has a distinctive '49ers' logo on it. Credit: Greater Manchester Police