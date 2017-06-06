Security services face scrutiny over London Bridge attacker who was known to police

The security services are facing questions over how they monitor potential threats after one of the men who took part in the London Bridge attack was revealed to be a known extremist.

Pakistani-born Khuram Shazad Butt was on the radar of the police and MI5 and had apparently been investigated in 2015.

Believed to ringleader of the London Bridge attack, Butt was known to have links to al-Muhajiroun, the banned extremist group led by radical hate preacher Anjem Choudary.

But the investigation into Butt was "prioritised in the lower echelons of our investigative work", Britain's top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said.

Mr Rowley said that while Butt, who reportedly went by the name Abu Zaitun and was known to neighbours by the nickname "Abs/z", was known to the security services, there was no evidence of "attack planning" by him.

The revelation also means that perpetrators in all three of the terrorist outrages to hit Britain this year had at some point appeared on the radar of authorities.