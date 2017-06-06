Staying blustery by night

Staying windy tonight - the strongest gusts in the north and Scotland where it'll remain very wet with pouring rain into the small hours.

Tomorrow, staying breezy but the winds will be calmer than today. It'l remain blustery and wet through the north-east at first before things improve but it'll be a slow process. Tomorrow we'll see the best of this weeks sunshine and temperatures doing a little better before clouding over from the south-west later as rain arrives later in the day.