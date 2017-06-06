Where do the parties stand on security?

Police near the scene of the Lonodn Bridge terror attack. Credit: PA

Questions over Britain's security have come to the forefront of the election after the UK suffered its third terror attack within months. Here is what the parties are pledging if they take power on June 8.

Conservatives

The Conservatives have said they will invest in the military and target extremism. Credit: PA

The Conservatives have pledged to create a new Commission for Countering Extremism that will have a remit to clamp down on "unacceptable cultural norms" such as female genital mutilation. They have also said they will invest £178 billion in new military equipment over the next decade and maintain the Trident nuclear defence to "to provide the ultimate guarantee of our security". Work will continue on a £1.9 billion investment in cyber security against online attacks, the party said. And by leaving the EU, Britain will be able to take control of immigration policy "for the first time in decades", it said.

Labour

Labour have pledged to boost national security with more police. Credit: PA

Labour have pledged a slew of funding for police and security agencies. They would hire 10,000 more police officers to work in communities, plus 3,000 more firefighters and 3,000 more prison officers. The party has promised to bring in 1,000 more staff at security and intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to step up efforts to prevent terrorism. It will also recruit an additional 500 border guards. Labour supports the renewal of the Trident nuclear deterrent, though Jeremy Corbyn said he would never want the UK to launch the first nuclear attack in a conflict.

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to boost funding to local police forces. Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats would give an extra £300 million a year to police forces and would also place a strong focus on cross-border intelligence with international partners. They would allow intercepts where justified and permit surveillance of those suspected of serious crime and terrorism, but would roll back state surveillance powers and state-sponsored efforts to break online encryption. A Lib Dem government would scrap the "flawed" Prevent anti-extremism scheme and replace it with a new scheme that engages communities. The party is committed to remaining in Europe, meaning the UK would remain open to EU citizens, but says they would control borders with stringent entry and exit checks. It supports maintaining Trident but has pledged to reduce the level of Britain's nuclear fleet.

Green Party

The Greens would focus on targeting rape, domestic violence and FGM. Credit: PA

The Green Party has made few pledges on the issue of security. It would create a UK-wide strategy to tackle gender based violence, including domestic violence, rape and sexual abuse, FGM and trafficking. It has pledged to cancel the planned Trident replacement, which it says would save at least £110 billion over the next 30 years.

Ukip

Ukip have pledged to be tough on crime with 20,000 more police officers. Credit: PA