Wild, wet and windy today. Another deluge of rain after a soaking in places yesterday - the rain stalling through Scotland, northern and eastern England this evening and tonight.

Some places have seen more than half their average June rainfall in 24 hours. Windy weather is unusual for this time of year but not unheard of.

Gusts of 50-60mph have been reported across the south and Wales - bringing top heavy trees and branches down in full leaf and here staying blustery with gales in exposed spots. B

righter skies developing in the west and south - with blustery face moving downpours. We won't notice the temperatures much but cool for the time of year.