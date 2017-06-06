- ITV Report
-
Will security issues affect how Birmingham votes in the General Election?
- Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor Penny Marshall
ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of the General Election to find out "What Matters" to them.
In the wake of recent terror attacks in London and Manchester, politicians are focusing on security issues, but will they affect how the public votes?
In this edition, we travelled to Birmingham, to find out how much security matters to voters there.
"It's a very big concern," Navin Parmar said, although his concerns were focused more on local safety rather than security on a national level in the fight against terrorism.
"It's not safe to walk over there," the bus driver indicated, adding he did not feel safe in shopping centres and often felt "scared all the time about what's going to happen".
Mr Parmar said he felt Theresa May was the leader most able to keep him safe.
However, others focused on safety at a national level, citing the cuts to police numbers as having an affect on their vote.
"20,000 police officers have been cut and at a time when communities need to feel safe and reassured, we need a lot more police officers on the streets," Michael O'Connor said.
The student said he wanted a greater police presence to make people feel reassured, especially in major public places.
Yet some voters felt that none of the party leaders were capable of providing the security she hoped for.
"I think Theresa May's got her own agenda," Valerie Hake said, adding that she did not think Jeremy Corbyn was being entirely frank either.
"I think Corbyn hasn't quite got his facts straight," the salon owner said, adding that she felt he was influenced by by his former roles and positions, but added: "I think if he came out and said what he really believes I think I'd probably even vote for him."
For others security is not an issue they feel will affect their vote, instead focusing more on education and the NHS.
While one in 10 convicted Islamist terrorists come from five Birmingham wards, "we don't see it in our daily lives," Sam Nathoo explained.
"We don't see it day-to-day for some reason," he explained.
"It's happening big time, but we don't see it in our daily life anywhere."
Because he does not feel that the threat of terror is prevalent or is simply hidden, he did not feel it would affect the way he votes on June 8.
In Birmingham at least, the recent terror attacks are being viewed through the prism of existing party loyalties, rather than as a reason to change them.