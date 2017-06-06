Will security issues affect how Birmingham votes in the General Election?

ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of the General Election to find out "What Matters" to them.

In the wake of recent terror attacks in London and Manchester, politicians are focusing on security issues, but will they affect how the public votes?

In this edition, we travelled to Birmingham, to find out how much security matters to voters there.

"It's a very big concern," Navin Parmar said, although his concerns were focused more on local safety rather than security on a national level in the fight against terrorism.

"It's not safe to walk over there," the bus driver indicated, adding he did not feel safe in shopping centres and often felt "scared all the time about what's going to happen".

Mr Parmar said he felt Theresa May was the leader most able to keep him safe.