Albinos face the fear of being harvested for their bones in Malawi

It was just after midnight when the splintering sound of their door giving way woke the brothers.

In the darkness of the mud-walled hut, they could make out three or four shadowy figures; a nightmare intruding on their dreams.

One flashed a machete, a fearsome blade used to harvest crops.

These men had come to harvest humans.

"They wanted to kill us and take our bones," says Alfred Misoya.

Three months on, he and his brother, John, still bear the deep scars of the attack. One blow almost severed Alfred’s arm.

"They want to take my arm after seeing they failed to hold the whole body.

"They took us as an animal, as if they are slaughtering an animal, not a human being. It’s a sin against us all."