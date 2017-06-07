Alex Salmond feeling 'naughty in fields of wheat' on campaign trail

Alex Salmond appears to be following Theresa May's suit. Credit: PA

Alex Salmond has poked fun at Theresa May's mischievous confession about running through fields of wheat. The former Scottish First Minister took to Twitter to reveal where he had been campaigning on Wednesday for the SNP. Posting a picture of himself wearing a Barbour jacket and standing in front of a field, Mr Salmond wrote "tempted to be naughty" alongside the hashtag #fieldsofwheat.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Another SNP candidate, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, also appeared to be out enjoying the countryside just hours before voters went to the polls.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Salmond's tweet appeared to be a reference to Mrs May's confession to Julie Etchingham on ITV's Tonight that the naughtiest thing she had done was run through a farmer's field of wheat as youngster. The lighthearted video has so far generated more than 2.5 million views on Facebook. And the Prime Minister's answer provoked a chain of reaction on social media, with #fieldsofwheat trending on Twitter.