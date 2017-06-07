Bodger and Badger star Andy Cunningham dies aged 67

The entertainer, puppeteer and creator of the hit TV show Bodger and Badger has died at age 67 from cancer, his family have announced.

Andy Cunningham created the popular children's show starring himself as handyman Bodger alongside a talking badger whose insatiable craving for mashed potato led them into many scrapes.

The show ran on the BBC from 1989 to 1999.

His sister Tessa announced his death in a tribute that said he "lived to be loved and to make people laugh".