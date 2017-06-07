British Cycling could lose millions in funding after doping claims

British Cycling has come under scrutiny, mainly for mainly for poor medical record keeping, during a UK anti-doping investigation. Credit: PA

Beleaguered British Cycling has announced a wholesale shake-up of its medical services in the wake of threats it could lose out in millions of pounds worth of funding and a scandal that has left its reputation "in tatters." Britain’s most successful Olympic Sport has come under intense criticism, mainly for poor medical record keeping, during a UK Anti-Doping investigation. That investigation was initially focused on a package delivered to Team Sky’s Sir Bradley Wiggins’ doctor, Richard Freeman, at the end of the Criterium du Dauphine race in France in 2011.

Giving an update on its findings as to whether the package contained the decongestant Fluimicil, or as alleged a banned corticosteroid, UKAD’s head Nicole Sapstead told MPs in March: “We are not able to confirm or refute that it contained Fluimucil. "We have asked for inventories and medical records and we have not been able to ascertain that because there are no records.” The inquiry also noted that a large quantity of triamcinolone, the steroid in question, was stored at British Cycling’s headquarters. Under the reforms, following a review by the English Institute of Sport’s Director of Medical Services Dr Rod Jacques, a new “Head of Medicine” will be appointed. He or she will head up a medical team and will report to the new Performance Director Stephen Park.

