- ITV Report
Campaign Live: Wednesday 7th June
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage direct from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events on the last day of campaigning include:
- The Prime Minister Theresa May will be in Norfolk, before heading to the East and West Midlands
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn takes his campaign to Cheshire, before making his way to North Wales and then Hertfordshire
- Lib Dem leader Tim Farron focuses his campaign in the south east, with a number of events in Greater London
