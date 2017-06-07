£10 car boot sale ring sells for £656,000 at auction

A ring bought at a car boot sale for a mere £10 has been sold at auction - for more than £650,000.

The diamond ring was snapped up at a hospital junk sale back in the 1980s by a woman who thought it was a decorative costume jewel.

Having worn it for more than two decades, she took the ring to Sotheby's where it was identified as a 26.27 carat, cushion-shaped diamond with a value of £250,000 to £350,000.

But now, having gone to auction, the ring has sold for nearly twice the estimation, at £656,750.