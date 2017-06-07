Donald Trump nominates Christopher Wray as new FBI director

The US president made the announcement on Twitter but did not give any other details.

Donald Trump has announced he will be nominating Christopher Wray as the new director of the FBI.

Mr Trump wrote: "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow."

Mr Wray is a former Justice Department official who had been working as a private attorney.

Former FBI director James Comey was sacked by the president in May.

The US leader said he had dismissed Mr Comey "because he was not doing a good job".

Mr Comey had been in charge of the investigation into the US President's campaign alleged links to Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.