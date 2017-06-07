- ITV Report
-
Dry and sunny weather for most
Today
Today will generally be drier and brighter than it was yesterday.
Wind and rain across north-eastern coasts at first will gradually ease and clear through the morning.
Elsewhere, it is a dry start to a day of sunny spells, and while the wind will be brisk, it will be lighter than yesterday.
Later on in the afternoon steady rain will spread in from the south-west, affecting Wales and the South West of England this evening, the winds will increase here too.
Today's top temperature will be around 21 Celsius(70F) towards the South East.