Dry and sunny weather for most

Today

Today will generally be drier and brighter than it was yesterday.

Wind and rain across north-eastern coasts at first will gradually ease and clear through the morning.

Elsewhere, it is a dry start to a day of sunny spells, and while the wind will be brisk, it will be lighter than yesterday.

Later on in the afternoon steady rain will spread in from the south-west, affecting Wales and the South West of England this evening, the winds will increase here too.

Today's top temperature will be around 21 Celsius(70F) towards the South East.