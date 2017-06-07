General Election 2017: Party leaders in last dash for votes as campaign enters final day

Theresa May, Tim Farron and Jeremy Corbyn will embark on their final day of campaigning. Credit: PA

Party leaders will embark on their final day of campaigning before the polls open in the General Election on Thursday. Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Tim Farron will travel across the country to seek support from voters and win-over the undecided. The Labour leader will start his final day of campaigning in Scotland and finishing up in London. Mrs May will concentrate her final push in the South East, Eastern England and the Midlands while Tim Farron will start in the West Midlands and finish in Oxford. The Prime Minister - who has been under pressure over security in the wake of the London Bridge attack - signalled on Tuesday she was ready to tear up some elements of the human rights laws to counter the extremist threat.

Theresa May will begin her campaign in the South East, Eastern England and the Midlands. Credit: PA

She told supporters at a rally in Slough they could include new measures to restrict the movements of suspects who have not been convicted of any offence as well as making it easier to deport foreign suspects. "If our human rights laws stop us from doing it, we will change the laws so we can do it. If I am elected as prime minister on Thursday, that work begins on Friday," she said. In an interview with The Sun, Mrs May also indicated she was prepared to extend the time suspects can be held without charge to 28 days after it was reduced to 14 days in 2011 under the coalition. "When we reduced it to 14 days, we actually allowed for legislation to enable it to be at 28 days," she said.

Jeremy Corbyn addressed a crowd of around 6,000 people at a rally on Tuesday. Credit: PA

"We said there may be circumstances where it is necessary to do this. I will listen to what they (the police) think is necessary for us to do." The move was condemned by the opposition parties, with Lib Dem leader Tim Farron accusing her of "simply posturing", having been prepared to offer up the police for "cut after cut" when she was home secretary. "It might give the appearance of action, but what the security services lack is not more power, but more resources," he said. Mr Corbyn said the response to the terror attacks was to invest in the police and security services while protecting democratic values, including the Human Rights Act. "We will always keep the law under review, but don't believe would-be terrorists and suicide bombers will be deterred by longer sentences or restricting our rights at home," he said.

The Lib Dem leader will hold his final rally in Oxford to appeal to people to vote tactfully. Credit: PA