General Election 2017: Voters go to the polls

Credit: PA

Millions of voters will be heading to the polls in the General Election after 50 days of campaigning ended following a snap election called by Theresa May. Voters across the UK can head to the polling stations from 7am until 10pm on Thursday.

At 10pm voting will stop and then the publication of exit polls which indicate how the election has swung will be published. Wednesday saw the main party leaders travel across the UK to carry out the last of their election campaign. Theresa May concentrated her final campaigning in the South East, Eastern England and the Midlands while Tim Farron began in the West Midlands and finished in Oxford. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn began his final day of campaigning in Scotland and finished in London. It has been seven weeks since the Prime Minister called the snap election on 18 April.

Will the weather have an impact on turnout?

With rain forecast for different parts of the UK throughout polling day, there is a chance some people might be delayed or even deterred. But if people are keen to have their say then the British weather should not be expected to stand in their way, particularly as rain in June is not exactly a new thing for the country.

What was the overall turnout at previous elections?

Turnout was 66.2% across the UK in 2015, an increase from the 65.1% in 2010 and also the highest since the 71.4% of 1997, suggesting it rises when people feel the result is uncertain and their vote is more likely to make a difference.