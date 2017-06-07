Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law jailed for hacking chef's computer

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law has been jailed for six months for hacking the celebrity chef's company computer system to steal information during a high-profile falling out.

Chris Hutcheson, 69, the father of Ramsay's wife, Tana, plotted with his sons Adam Hutcheson , 47, and Chris Hutcheson Junior, 37, to break into the restaurateur's emails and find financial details and other information, some of which ended up in the now defunct News of the World.

The two younger men were both given four month jail terms, suspended for two years.

Jailing Hutcheson Senior at the Old Bailey, Judge John Bevan QC said: "The whole episode of five months amounts to an unattractive and unedifying example of dirty linen being washed in public."