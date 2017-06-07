Gunmen storm Iranian Parliament and take hostages

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Multiple gunmen have stormed into Iran's parliament and taken hostages, according to the state news agency.

One of the attackers has blown himself up in the parliament building, according to state TV.

There was also an attack on the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini - Iran's revolutionary leader in the 1979 ouster of the shah.

At least seven people are reportedly dead after the twin attacks and several more injured.

Police helicopters were circling over the parliament building and that all mobile phone lines from inside were disconnected, Iranian state media said.

The ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that lawmakers and reporters were ordered to remain in place inside the chamber, where a session had been in progress.

State TV later said four attackers are involved in the parliament attack, and that eight people were wounded. Lawmaker Elias Hazrati said the attackers were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles.

A picture reportedly showing the explosion released by Jamaran News shows an empty courtyard.