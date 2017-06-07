James Comey testimony: Donald Trump told me 'I expect loyalty'

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

Ex-FBI director James Comey will testify that Donald Trump sought his "loyalty" as he makes his eagerly anticipated first comments in public since being fired by the US president. The former director is set to lift the lid on several politically sensitive meetings and phone calls he had with Mr Trump when he gives testimony to Congress on Thursday. Mr Comey had been overseeing the federal investigation into possible ties between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia's election meddling when he was sensationally dismissed on May 9.

James Comey said Donald Trump pushed him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn. Credit: AP

Among the key evidence, revealed across seven pages of prepared remarks, Mr Comey will claim:

Mr Trump asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of an investigation shadowing his administration.

The president asked him to drop any investigation of fired national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Mr Comey told Mr Trump he was not personally under investigation but that could not be made public "because it would create a duty to correct, should that change".

Mr Trump asked Mr Comey if he wanted to remain as FBI director in January, with the president telling him: "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty."

The planned testimony before the Senate intelligence committee appears to show Mr Trump's disregard for the FBI's traditional independence from the White House. Mr Comey's unease with the Republican president is made clear in several passages. He states the discussion over "loyalty" came during a dinner at the White House on January 27.

Ex-FBI director James Comey delivered seven pages of prepared remarks. Credit: AP

Mr Comey says he replied that he could offer the president his honesty, to which Mr Trump replied that he wanted "honest loyalty". Mr Comey said he paused and said: "You will get that from me." The former director also describes at length a meeting in the Oval Office on February 14 in which he believed Mr Trump asked him to drop the probe into Mr Flynn's links with the Russian ambassador.