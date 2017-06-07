- ITV Report
Haunting images show aftermath of London Bridge attack
Haunting images of Borough Market show the scenes of devastation created in Saturday night's terror attack which left eight people dead and 47 injured.
While a large part of the outer cordon has been lifted, it remains in place in some areas while investigations continue into the attack carried out by Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22.
The trio - wearing fake bomb vests - rammed pedestrians on London Bridge, before crashing their hired van, running into Borough Market and indiscriminately stabbing people they found there.
Overturned furniture and abandoned bags indicate the haste with which people in the area fled from the deadly rampage.
While Borough High Street, London Bridge and many surrounding roads reopened on Wednesday, Borough Market and a small surrounding area remain closed.