Where do the parties stand on key election issues?

Before you head to the polls, find out where Britain's seven main political parties stand on the key issues with our at-a-glance guide to their main pledges.

Brexit

The Conservatives have pledged to leave the single market and customs union, get a fair settlement of the UK's rights and obligations and deliver a vote in both Houses of Parliament on the "final agreement" for Brexit. Labour plans include retaining the benefits of a single market and customs union, immediately guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals living in Britain and avoiding the "no deal" option by negotiating "transitional arrangements". The Lib Dems will hold another referendum on the final Brexit deal, once the terms of exit become clear, with the option to remain in the EU. The SNP pledge to protect Scotland's place in the single market and want a place at the Brexit negotiating table for the Scottish government. The Greens will give people a referendum on the Brexit deal terms, protect freedom of movement and immediately guarantee the rights of EU citizens. Ukip's six tests include securing supremacy for parliament on laws, migration, fishing and trade. The party pledges to pay no divorce payment. Plaid Cymru wants to protect Welsh trade and secure money promised to Wales by the vote Leave campaign.

Welfare

The Conservatives will means test winter fuel payments for the elderly, while, in order to make the social care system sustainable, the value of someone's property will now be included in the means test for care in their own home. Labour will maintain the pension triple lock and benefits for pensioners, including the winter fuel allowance. The Lib Dems will scrap the benefits freeze and reverse cuts to a number of benefits and entitlements. The SNP will keep the pensions triple lock and protect winter fuel payments for all. The Greens, Ukip and Plaid Cymru will all abolish the so-called bedroom tax and protect the triple-lock on pensions.

Education

The Conservatives will invest an extra £4 billion into the schools system by 2022, scrap free school lunches but provide free breakfasts at primary schools in England and lift the ban on grammar schools. Labour will abolish tuition fees in England and reintroduce maintenance grants for university students, restrict primary class sizes to 30 and introduce free school meals in primary years. The Lib Dems will give nearly £7 billion extra for schools and colleges including protecting per-pupil funding in real terms. The SNP will continue to guarantee no university tuition fees in Scotland and expand early years education and childcare. The Greens will provide access to education for all. Ukip will open a grammar school in every town, end sex education in primary schools and stop paying tuition fees for courses which do not lead at least two thirds of students into a graduate-level job within five years. Plaid Cymru will secure work, training or education for anyone under-25 and unemployed. The party will also provide free, full-time nursery places for all three-year-olds.

Taxation

Conservatives will increase the personal income tax allowance to £12,500 by 2020, reduce corporation tax to 17% to 2020 and ditch David Cameron's triple "tax lock". Labour have pledged to not increase personal National Insurance or VAT, will increase the tax rate for the top 5% of earners and increase corporation tax to 26% by 2020/21 to help fund a £250bn 10-year stimulus package. The Lib Dems will deliver a 1p rise on income tax, maintain the ‘triple lock’ on the state pension and reverse some planned cuts to corporation tax, capital gains tax and inheritance tax. The SNP will raise the minimum wage to £10 per hour by 2021/22 and back the increase in income tax from 45p to 50p for those earning more than £150,000. The Greens will bring forward proposals for a basic income and reform the tax system, including a wealth tax on the top 1% of earners. Ukip will raise the personal tax allowance to £13,500, increase the 40% income tax threshold to £55,000 and the inheritance tax threshold to £500,000 per person, while cutting business rates by 20% for firms with a rateable value of less than £55,000. Plaid Cymru have pledged to create a publicly owned bank and want to gain Welsh powers to set rates for corporation tax, air passenger duty and VAT.

Health

The Conservatives will increase health spending by at least £8 billion in real terms over the next five years. Labour will scrap the NHS workers' pay cap and, like the Lib Dems, have pledged to spend an extra £6 billion per year in the health service. The SNP pledge an extra £1 billion for NHS Scotland as part of an £11 billion increase in health spending across the UK. The Greens will reverse what they describe as the "privatisation of the health service" by introducing an NHS Reinstatement Bill. Ukip will scrap the 1% pay cap for frontline NHS staff earning less than £35,000 as part of plans to raise investment in NHS England to £9 billion a year by 2021/22. Plaid Cymru's plans include the training and recruitment of 1,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses in Wales over the next decade.

Housing

The Conservatives will continue their 2015 pledge for a million homes by the end of 2020, with a further 500,000 by the end of 2022. Labour's plans to invest in building one million new homes, include 100,000 council and housing association homes by the end of next parliament. The Lib Dems will almost double housebuilding to 300,000 new homes every year and give first-time buyers the option to 'rent to buy'. The SNP will continue Scotland's UK-leading house-building policy and address the "disgraceful condition" of housing for asylum seekers. The Greens will introduce rent controls and ban letting fees while building 100,000 social rented homes a year by 2022. Ukip will build up to 100,000 affordable factory-built homes each year, which will be available to British citizens under 40. Plaid Cymru will make housing stock more energy efficient and deliver better housing for veterans.

Defence and security

The Conservatives, Labour, the Lib Dems and Ukip will all retain the Trident nuclear deterrent. The three biggest parties also commit to continue spending 2% of GDP on defence, while the Tories will increase the budget annually by at least at least 0.5% above inflation. Labour will order a strategic defence and security review, while the Lib Dems and the SNP will suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The SNP, Greens and Plaid Cymru would all scrap Trident. Ukip would also reduce foreign aid spending to 0.2% of national spending and axe the Department for International Development.

Immigration

The Conservatives pledged to "control and reduce" immigration to tens of thousands and bear down on immigration from outside the EU. Labour said it will not make "false promises" on numbers and "believes in fair rules and reasonable management of migration". The Lib Dems will support freedom of movement between the UK and EU and remove students from official migration statistics. The SNP wants to help Scotland attract EU citizens by devolving immigration powers. The Greens will retain free movement of citizens between the UK and the EU and pledge to create a "humane immigration and asylum system". Ukip will introduce an Australian-style points-based system as part of their aims to reduce net migration to zero within five years. Plaid Cymru's plans include the creation of visas specific to Wales.

Other standout policy

