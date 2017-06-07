Dramatic moment police stop London Bridge attackers

Warning: This footage contains graphic images which some viewers may find distressing

This is the dramatic moment police swooped on the London Bridge attackers shooting them dead before they could carry out any more carnage.

The final brutal actions of the three terrorists were caught on CCTV in this shocking footage.

It shows Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba stab an innocent passer-by before police arrive moments later.

The three are then shot dead in a hail of bullets.