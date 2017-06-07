- ITV Report
-
Dramatic moment police stop London Bridge attackers
Warning: This footage contains graphic images which some viewers may find distressing
- Video report by ITV News Reporter Sejal Karia
This is the dramatic moment police swooped on the London Bridge attackers shooting them dead before they could carry out any more carnage.
The final brutal actions of the three terrorists were caught on CCTV in this shocking footage.
It shows Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba stab an innocent passer-by before police arrive moments later.
The three are then shot dead in a hail of bullets.
Amazingly, the terrorists' victim who was repeatedly stabbed in the attack is seen getting up and walking away.
Due to the graphic nature of the video first obtained by The Sun, ITV News has decided not to show it in full.
Saturday night's attack in Borough Market left eight people dead and 47 injured after the trio rammed pedestrians on London Bridge.
After crashing their van, they got out and indiscriminately stabbed the people they came across.
Within just eight minutes of being informed of the attack, police were on the scene and had shot the terrorists dead.