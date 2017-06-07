New study claims marriage is good for your health

A new study suggests that marriage may offer a "protective effect" that is good for your health by increasing survival rates if a person has a major heart risk factor.

Researchers studied over 900,000 patients with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes and found that those who were married had a greater chance of survival.

The study, carried out by Aston Medical School in Birmingham compared the survival of these patients to their marital status.

They found that people with high cholesterol were 16% more likely to be alive at the end of the study if they were married compared to those who were single.

Meanwhile, married people with diabetes had a 14% higher chance of survival and those with high blood pressure were 10% more likely to be alive at the end of the study period compared to singletons.

Dr Paul Carter who is leading the study said: "Our research suggests that marriage offers a protective effect, which is probably down to having support in controlling the key risk factors for heart disease."

Though Dr Carter pointed out the findings "shouldn't be seen as a reason to get married" but rather as "encouragement for people to build strong support networks with their families and friends".