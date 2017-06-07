- ITV Report
Peacock causes havoc in California liquor store
A peacock has been captured on camera causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage in a Los Angeles liquor store after it entered the building unnoticed.
The female bird walked into the open door of the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia before being spooked by a man whose family own the shop.
Rani Ghanem, a 21-year-old San Bernardino said he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she became scared.
He said at one point she began flying directly toward him and then up on to a top shelf of the store.
An animal-control officer was sent to the shop after Mr Ghanem called 911, who then approached the peahen with gloves and a fishing net.
It is at this point when the hilarity ensued, Mr Ghanem said.
"He was trying to get it with the fishing net, and (the bird) jumped on the first wine bottle. When that happened, I was like, 'Aw, this is about to be a big mess', " Mr Ghanem said.
"He tried to get it again with the net... It just went straight diving into all the bottles. The more he kept on trying to use the net, the more it kept on flapping its wings and knocking everything over."
At one point, mobile phone video taken by Mr Ghanem shows the officer catching a wine bottle in the net as the bird crashes through a shelf and a dozen bottles shatter to the ground.
Eventually they took the bird, that was unharmed, outside.
In all, Mr Ghanem said the peahen was in the store for 90 minutes and broke 500 dollars' worth of the family store's best bottles, including champagne.
"Yeah, he's got expensive taste," Mr Ghanem joked. "I'm like, 'You break, you buy, dude'. But clearly he did not. He got away with it."