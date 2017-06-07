Peacock causes havoc in California liquor store

A peacock has been captured on camera causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage in a Los Angeles liquor store after it entered the building unnoticed.

The female bird walked into the open door of the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia before being spooked by a man whose family own the shop.

Rani Ghanem, a 21-year-old San Bernardino said he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she became scared.

He said at one point she began flying directly toward him and then up on to a top shelf of the store.

An animal-control officer was sent to the shop after Mr Ghanem called 911, who then approached the peahen with gloves and a fishing net.

It is at this point when the hilarity ensued, Mr Ghanem said.