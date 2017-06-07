Prince Harry pays tribute to London attack victims

Prince Harry has paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the London terrorist attacks as he urged the world to draw strength from the "inspiring" Invictus Games.

Harry made the tribute during his visit to Australia to launch the paralympic-style sporting event in London and he sent his condolences to those killed and injured, saying his thoughts were with them.

Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was among the seven killed in the London Bridge attack at the weekend and Australian Sara Zelenak is still missing. Harry said: "Can I start by also sending my thoughts to those affected by Saturday's attack in London Bridge.

"Australians form an important and vibrant part of the fabric of life in London and we are reminded of that in good times and bad. Our hearts go out to the victims, their friends and families."