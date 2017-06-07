- ITV Report
Prince Harry pays tribute to London attack victims
Prince Harry has paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the London terrorist attacks as he urged the world to draw strength from the "inspiring" Invictus Games.
Harry made the tribute during his visit to Australia to launch the paralympic-style sporting event in London and he sent his condolences to those killed and injured, saying his thoughts were with them.
Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was among the seven killed in the London Bridge attack at the weekend and Australian Sara Zelenak is still missing. Harry said: "Can I start by also sending my thoughts to those affected by Saturday's attack in London Bridge.
"Australians form an important and vibrant part of the fabric of life in London and we are reminded of that in good times and bad. Our hearts go out to the victims, their friends and families."
The Prince's sentiment was echoed by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who joined him in Sydney for the launch of Invictus Games 2018, which will be staged in the city.
Mr Turnbull said the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London were seen as an attack on Australia and his nation's values.
Prince Harry also spoke about the Manchester attack on 22 May, which claimed the lives of 22 and injured dozens of adults and children, by saying Invictus competitors - injured and wounded military personnel and veterans - had offered their support to those badly injured.
Harry said: "In these challenging times, we can all benefit from positive and inspiring stories from which to draw strength.
"The Invictus Games shows us that it is possible to overcome adversity, and that the impossible is possible, if you have the will.
"This spirit, championed by the games, extends far beyond the competition; when a bomb left a number of people with life-changing injuries in Manchester last month, wounded veterans, including Invictus team members, immediately offered themselves up to provide advice and support to the victims through their recovery process."