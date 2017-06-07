Rain and showers forecast over the next 36 hours

This evening a band of rain will spread northeastwards to most parts. However remain much drier and clearer in the far north of Scotland making for a chilly night. However under the cloud and rain it'll be noticeably milder with temperatures holding up between 12-14C in the south.

Tomorrow another band of rain will again spread north and east making for a wet day across the central swathe of Britain with some heavy showers following behind. Southeastern areas will largely escape, although it'll be fairly cloudy here. Top temperature of 19C.

