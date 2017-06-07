Stars turn out for the Glamour Awards 2017

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman was among the celebrities filling the red carpet in London on Tuesday night as they attended the 14th annual Glamour Women Of The Year awards

Hosting the event was comedy duo Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French during the night they ridiculed US president Donald Trump.

Advising award winners at the 14th annual event to keep their speeches short, she said: "Keep it beautiful and succinct... I think there's a word for the moment you run out words and go a bit gaga.

"It might be the only good thing to have been given to us by that great porky steamer from across the Atlantic.

"It is of course the word a 'covfefe'," she said, referring to the term that President Trump used which left many people baffled.