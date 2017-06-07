- ITV Report
Stars turn out for the Glamour Awards 2017
Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman was among the celebrities filling the red carpet in London on Tuesday night as they attended the 14th annual Glamour Women Of The Year awards
Hosting the event was comedy duo Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French during the night they ridiculed US president Donald Trump.
Advising award winners at the 14th annual event to keep their speeches short, she said: "Keep it beautiful and succinct... I think there's a word for the moment you run out words and go a bit gaga.
"It might be the only good thing to have been given to us by that great porky steamer from across the Atlantic.
"It is of course the word a 'covfefe'," she said, referring to the term that President Trump used which left many people baffled.
- #Covfefe? Trump's cryptic late night tweet inspires social media
At the event held in London actress Dawn French later carried on the Trump jokes when she presented a gong for best columnist at the glitzy London ceremony.
"You say covfefe, I say weird tangerine c******** of a president.... let's call the whole thing off," she said.
Receiving her award Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman said she is having one of the "best times" of her life as she is about to turn 50.
"I would never have thought this was going to be one of the best years of my life. So many good things have happened creatively," she said.
"I remember thinking that at 50 I would be retiring... No way, it's not over at 40. It begins and it begins more at 50."
- Who won what?
- Music Act - Little Mix
- Film Actress – Nicole Kidman
- Accessories Designer – Tabitha Simmons
- Shiseido Group Theatre Actress – Billie Piper
- W Channel Sportswoman – Nicola Adams
- Next Breakthrough – Dua Lipa
- Youtubers - Pixiwoo
- UK TV Actress - Sophie Turner
- Film-maker – Sharon Maguire
- TV Personality – Emma Willis
- Comedy Actress – Sharon Horgan
- Manuka Doctor YouTuber - Tanya Burr
- UK TV Actress – Vanessa Kirkby
- Trailblazer – Jennifer Hudson
- Entrepeneur – Jourdan Dunn
- Columnist – Caitlin Moran
- Man of The Year - James Corden
- Designer – Maria Grazia Chiuri
- Editor’s Award – Winnie Harlowe
- GLAMOUR Icons – Bananarama
- GLAMOUR Inspiration – Amy Poehler