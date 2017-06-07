Thirteen convicted for abuse of disabled care residents imprisoned in empty rooms

Thirteen care home staff, managers and directors have been convicted over the abuse of disabled residents who were repeatedly imprisoned inside rooms to punish them.

Staff at all levels of the company were found to have played a part in the "organised and systemic abuse" of disabled adults under their care at the Atlas-branded Veilstone and Gatooma care homes in Devon.

A series of trials heard that residents have been trapped alone in empty rooms without furniture or toilets for hours on end in order to force them to comply with staff.

It is thought to mark the first time that directors have been prosecuted alongside staff for abuse or mistreatment of care home residents.

Among those convicted were Atlas Project Team co-director Jolyon Marshall, 42, his wife Rachel, 32, and several managers.

Paul Hewitt, 71, the founder of Atlas, was convicted of a health and safety offence.

The trials took place last year, but can only now be reported after a court order was lifted following the end of the final hearing involving the homes.