What are the rules on dogs (and other animals) at polling stations?

Dogs at polling stations had become a traditional part of election day. Credit: PA

It's #dogsatpollingstations time again on Twitter, but what exactly are the rules on taking your dog (or other pet) to vote? The Blue Cross for Pets charity has prepared a handy primer on all the rules around bringing your furry friends to the polling station.

Can I take my dog with me to vote?

A polling station member of staff may be able to hold dogs' leads while you vote. Credit: PA

Yes, you can - and dogs are also generally allowed inside the polling station itself as long as rules are followed. Guidelines from the electoral commission say that dogs can enter polling stations in an “accompanying” role but should be kept on a lead and must not disrupt the vote. If you have multiple dogs which may make it difficult to fill in a ballot paper, a member of polling station staff is allowed to hold the lead.

Are other pets allowed too?

Horses should be tied up outside the polling station. Credit: PA

Horses and ponies are welcome to come to the polling station but should be tethered up outside the polling station, according to the guidelines. Though there have been pictures of a range of critters including cats also taking part in voting day, there are no firm rules on other animals, so it's best to ask the officers in charge of the ballot if you want to bring them.

Can I take a photograph of my dog inside a polling station?

Stick to taking pictures outside to stay in the right side of the law. Credit: PA

You would be best advised not to as there is a real risk of running afoul of the law. Whilst it is not illegal to take a photo inside a polling station, you cannot communicate information about how someone has voted, is about to vote, or to communicate the unique ID ballot paper number. If you accidentally include any such information in the background then it could lead to a jail sentence and a £5,000 fine. The Electoral Commission has also issued guidance to officials suggesting they should not allow photos inside polling stations.

Can an animal stand for election?

Catmandu, joint leader of the Monster Raving Looney Party, in 2001. Credit: PA