What to expect from election night

After a 50-day election campaign, here’s your complete guide to how election night will unfold on Thursday 8th June. At the moment the polls are very mixed. There are 650 separate votes in 650 individual districts. You can find your constituency here. It takes 326 to win an overall majority in the House of Commons and is usually what is regarded as a victory. Many 'safe seats' won't change hands and around 100 key swing seats can determine the outcome.

Key projected timings

The following declaration times are given by councils and are estimates only.

10pm: Polls close and the result of the exit poll is revealed. From 12am: The three Sunderland constituencies - traditionally first to declare - should be in. All are safe Labour seats and all three should return women MPs, meaning that by this point in the night the House of Commons should be 100% female. Results from the North East, including Durham and Newcastle will start to roll in. From 1am: The marginal seats start coming in, giving early signs of which way it could go. Ones to keep an eye out for include Nuneaton in Warwickshire and Vale of Clwyd. 2am: Results will start to come in thick and fast, including ones from Scotland. Bury North, Peterborough and Thurrock are three Tory marginals are due to declare - all are key Labour targets.Hastings & Rye is the seat of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, which would fall to Labour on a 4.8% swing.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Credit: PA

2.30am: Jeremy Corbyn's result should see him safely returned by a big margin in Islington North. Also watch for City of Chester, a key marginal seat where there is a majority of just 93. 3am: By now results will be flying in, but keep an eye out for several important seats including SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon's constituency of Glasgow South, Gower in Wales (which has the smallest majority in the country of just 27), Darlington, Cheltenham and Bath and Derby North. Other seats to keep an eye on are Dunbartonshire East, where the Liberal Democrats are hoping to take this seat back from the SNP; Ealing Central & Acton and Hampstead & Kilburn which are two marginal seats that could offer the Tories their first chance of gaining from Labour in London. Tim Farron's seat of Westmorland & Lonsdale is due to declare.

Ukip’s leader Paul Nuttall Credit: PA

3.30am: Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale: The Tories' only seat in Scotland is being challenged by the SNP. Sedgefield: Tony Blair's former seat would fall to the Conservatives on an 8.9% swing. 4am: Birmingham Northfield, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Walsall North are three key swing seats to watch out for along with Richmond Park and Twickenham are also interesting results - can Zac Goldsmith and Vince Cable win back their respective former seats? 4.30am: Theresa May's seat of Maidenhead is expected to declare around now.

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

5am: Expect the result for Boston and Skegness, where Ukip’s leader Paul Nuttall is standing. 6am: Look out for the count at Westmorland and Lonsdale, where Lib Dem leader Tim Farron is standing. Caroline Lucas is defending the Greens' only seat in Brighton Pavilion. 7am: It should be pretty clear who has won by this point, despite there still being some results to go - including Thanet South which is a Tory marginal being defended by Craig Mackinlay, who has been charged with allegedly overspending in the 2015 general election. 12pm: After a lull during the morning, the final seats should be declared just before lunchtime - Berwick-upon-Tweed, Blyth Valley and Wansbeck.