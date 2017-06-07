Who is the new Shadow Home Secretary Lyn Brown?

Lyn Brown in standing in for Diane Abbot as the Shadow Home Secretary. Credit: PA

Lyn Brown is to step as up the new Shadow Home Secretary after Diane Abbott was unable to take part in interviews yesterday due to ill health, the Labour leader has announced. It leaves the relatively little-known politician in one of the most high-profile opposition roles for the final day of campaigning before the election.

She has a long career in politics behind her

Ms Brown worked in local government a number of years before being elected as MP for West Ham in 2005, a position she has now held for 12 years. She is standing to regain her seat again in the coming election.

Her new job is a big step up in the shadow cabinet

While she has held a number of roles within the opposition administration, none come close to the responsibility of shadow home secretary. She first entered the shadow cabinet as Shadow Communities Minister in October 2013. Under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, she had served as the Shadow Fire Minister before becoming Shadow Policing Minister. Her experience in the policing brief may have been a factor in Mr Corbyn's decision to pick her as his new Home Minister, given the focus on security following a series of terror attacks on British soil.

She is not an instinctive Corbynista