Why former Ukip voters could shape this election

Ukip's vote is collapsing - but where those voters go now could shape the result. Credit: PA

We are now preparing carefully for election night. Here are a few notes that may or may not be helpful. If you have been a bit confused from the start by talk of a Tory landslide, then it is best explained by one simple fact: the collapse of the Ukip vote since 2015. Back then, Ukip got more than 3.8 million votes and a 12.6% share of all those ballots cast. But since the referendum - which arguably robbed the party of much of its raison d'être - the collapse has been spectacular (if not necessarily permanent). In the last set of local elections, the party lost every one of its councillors running for re-election, some 145 in all. Ukip appears to be somewhat strapped for cash and has thus taken the decision to field candidates in only around half the constituencies nationwide. It has said it will avoid targeting eurosceptic MPs where possible.

Theresa May's Conservatives could see a boost from former Ukip supporters. Credit: PA

This leaves a lot of Labour seats which had large Ukip votes at the last general election and large 'Leave' votes during the referendum looking particularly vulnerable. The trouble for the party is that there are a lot of them. In fact, if you look at the 50 Labour seats with the smallest majorities, Ukip is not actually fielding candidates in 23 of them. You would not, for example, normally expect a seat like Stoke-On-Trent South to be in play. It has historically been a safe Labour seat, but the majority here was only 2,539 last time and there were 8,298 people who voted Ukip. This time around, Ukip is not fielding a candidate. The MP, Rob Flello, clearly has his work cut out. That said, there is no guarantee these voters will necessarily switch to the Tories, if they turn out all.

Some left-wing candidates are also standing aside to boost other progressives. Credit: PA