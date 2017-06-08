Bouncer describes moment he fought off three terrorists in London attack

Ozzie Gandaa fought off the three attackers Credit: GMB

A bouncer has described the moment he fought with the three terrorists and evacuated Borough Market. Ozzie Gandaa told Good Morning Britain how he threw chairs and bottles at the terrorists to "corner them off" and evacuated other people from the area. The father-of-one said: “Three guys were probably three metres away from me, and they just started stabbing one of my colleagues… [I was] just throwing chairs, throwing whatever we could find to kind of corner them off and get them focused on me other than other people.”

The aftermath of the attack in Borough Market Credit: GMB

He returned to the area for the first time and said he felt "paranoid" and it had "changed him as a person". He said: “It’s hard being round here, thinking if there’s anything I could have done better, anything I could have done to help more people.” He added: “One of my friends, one of the bar staff, she was stabbed and I just thought I couldn’t live with myself if she didn’t make it back, if I didn’t do more.

"So I didn’t know if she was alive or dead but I thought I need to go back so I could sleep at night. "The fact that I’ve done those actions, she was able to go home. I wouldn’t want her family turning around and saying it’s because of you my daughter’s not alive, I couldn’t live with myself personally as a man I couldn’t do that."

Ozzie went back to Borough and thanked police officers Credit: GMB