Charlie Gard's parents lose Supreme Court fight to take sick son to America for treatment

The parents of sick Charlie Gard have lost their Supreme Court fight to take their son to America for treatment.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates want the 10-month-old, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial.

Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where he is being cared for, say they cannot treat him further and his life support should now be turned off.

Charlie's mother broke down in tears and screamed as justices announced their decision and was led from the court by lawyers.

She screamed outside court: "How can they do this to us? They are lying. Why don't they tell the truth?