Cheering up with some sunny skies

After a rough ride for many of us weather wise this week, a calmer day forecast tomorrow as the brisk breeze finally begins to ease.

Cheering up as sunshine is set to return with brighter skies. Northern Scotland will be dull and damp but will dry up - and a big improvement on today.

Elsewhere, scattered showers in the west will pep up as the reach the east - and some will become hefty and thundery.

A tad warmer than it has been - but temperatures still a little rubbish for early June