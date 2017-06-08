Election 2017 exit poll: Conservatives largest party but may be short of majority

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble on a snap election looks set to have backfired after a shock exit poll predicted the Conservatives could be as much as 12 seats short of a majority. The dramatic forecast, which has sent the pound plunging in trading, predicts the Tories will be the largest party on 314 seats, 17 lower than David Cameron secured in 2015.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May. If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Labour chancellor Ed Balls told ITV News that Britain would be almost certain to return to the polls, with it hard to see a party building the majority of 326. "If this is correct we'll have another General Election soon," he said.

Former Conservative Cabinet minister Michael Gove told ITV News he would guard against "tentative conclusions". He pointed to exit polls in 1992 and 2015 that were usurped by the eventual results.

But his former colleague Mr Osborne told ITV News: "It's difficult to see, if these numbers are right, how (the Conservatives) would put together the coalition to remain in office." The exit poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori and Gfk on behalf of ITV News, Sky News and the BBC, indicated a gain of 34 seats for Labour and a 266 total greater than when it lost power in 2010. Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry told ITV News that Jeremy Corbyn's party was "prepared to be the next government" if the Conservatives fail to secure a majority.

She added: "Exit polls have largely been right since 1992 so I think it's probably a good baseline." ITV News Election Analyst Jane Green said despite an "extraordinarily successful campaign" for Mr Corbyn's party he "isn't even close" to being able to form a majority government based on the projected result. She said it remains "harder for Labour than it is for the Conservatives" to form a majority despite far more likely political partnerships with rival parties in the House of Commons.

Could either main party form a majority? Jane Green explains (above)

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said Britain faced a "political earthquake" if the poll prediction was vindicated. He said Mrs May faced a "huge, huge humiliation" after an election campaign that began with the Conservatives forecast to be returned with a large majority.

A Conservative source meanwhile told ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan it was still "early days" and suggested the accuracy of the poll could be unreliable. "This is a projection, not a result," the source said. "Last time the exit poll said we would get 314 and we got more than that." The parties continued to digest the impact of the poll as the first results were declared in the North East of England. Labour candidate Chi Onwurah became the first MP of the 2017 election after Newcastle Central beat Sunderland to become the first seat to declare at 11pm.

Labour's Chi Onwurah became the first MP elected.

ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills noted the dramatic impact of the poll in the markets, which had anticipated the Conservatives would secure a healthy majority. Sterling fell over 1.5% to 1.27 US dollars and over 1% to 1.13 euros following the 10pm exit poll.

The poll forecast Labour will win 266 seats (up 34) while the Liberal Democrats will win 14 seats (up 6). UKIP - which secured a single seat in 2015 - will fail to gain a seat, the poll suggests, while the SNP are forecast to win 34, losing 22 seats.

ITV News Elections Analyst Professor Colin Rallings said the poll indicates turnout is bigger than in the 2015 election. The poll consisted of interviews with 30,450 people at 144 polling stations across the UK.