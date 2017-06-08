- ITV Report
Four-year-old dies from 'dry drowning' a week after swimming
The parents of a four-year-old boy who died from dry drowning almost a week after swimming are warning others about the condition.
Francisco Delgado III, known as Frankie, had shown symptoms of a stomach bug for several days after going on a family trip to Texas City Dike.
The youngster had seemed to recover, but on Saturday complained of shoulder pain.
He woke up hours later having difficulty breathing and died a short time later in hospital.
Doctors found fluid in Frankie's lung, which they believe was a result of dry drowning, also known as secondary drowning.
Frankie's mother, Tara, told KTRK TV: "His lungs were full of fluid. There was nothing else they could do for him."
Dry drowning can occur hours or even days after someone inhales water.
The water does not reach the lungs, but it causes vocal chords to spasm and tighten which restricts air flow.
A similar condition, secondary drowning, occurs when water gets into the lungs, causing inflammation and difficulty breathing.
Symptoms of both conditions, which usually affect children, include trouble breathing, persistent coughing, sleepiness, forgetfulness, fatigue and vomiting.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the funeral costs.