Four-year-old dies from 'dry drowning' a week after swimming

The parents of a four-year-old boy who died from dry drowning almost a week after swimming are warning others about the condition.

Francisco Delgado III, known as Frankie, had shown symptoms of a stomach bug for several days after going on a family trip to Texas City Dike.

The youngster had seemed to recover, but on Saturday complained of shoulder pain.

He woke up hours later having difficulty breathing and died a short time later in hospital.

Doctors found fluid in Frankie's lung, which they believe was a result of dry drowning, also known as secondary drowning.

Frankie's mother, Tara, told KTRK TV: "His lungs were full of fluid. There was nothing else they could do for him."