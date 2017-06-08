Advertisement

In pictures: Voters cast their ballots in quirky and unconventional polling booths

As millions head to the polls cast their ballots in theUK's General Election, some people are visiting some less than conventional polling stations.

From pubs to caravans and even under the stairs, people can exercise their democratic right to vote in a variety of places.

The village of Winwick, Northamptonshire is home to what could be Britain's smallest polling station - a small area under the stairs of a Victoria house.

Residents can cast their votes in a 4ft by 6ft booth under the stairs Credit: SWNS

June Thomas, 73 and her husband Graham, 76, have hosted general and local election voting at their home since 1990.

Mrs Thomas said: "It is run exactly the same way as any other polling station would be run.

"It's all very formal, so don't expect a cup of tea," she added.

A caravan is being used as a polling station on Grange Farm in Garthorpe, Leicestershire

People can pop inside this caravan to vote. Credit: PA

The White Horse Inn - also known as the 'Pub With No Name' - in Priors Dean, East Hampshire, has opened its doors early for local residents to vote.

Rather than pints its votes attracting residents to the pub on election day. Credit: PA

In Liverpool, people can place their votes in between punch bags at a boxing gym.

People cast their vote at the Rotunda Boxing Gym. Credit: PA

A train carriage at Leeming Bar Station, North Yorkshire, is welcoming voters aboard.

A man boards the train to cast his ballot. Credit: SWNS

This colourful spotted cafe in Sheffield offers a place to vote as well as tea and cake.

The Spotted Bank View Cafe in Sheffield. Credit: SWNS
A woman sits and and enjoy a cup of tea at the polling station Credit: SWNS
